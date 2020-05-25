Xiaomi Mi Band 5 appears in live pictures, new charger design

A couple of days in the past a quite large leak prompt that the upcoming Mi Band 5 from Xiaomi shall be a feature-packed good band with loads of enhancements reminiscent of a much bigger 1.2″ display. Well, among the rumors are type of confirmed with the live photographs that simply surfaced.









Mi Band 5 and its charger

The seemingly live pictures of the band reveal a sensibly larger display than earlier than together with a new charger, which is now with a “plug-in” sort of design. The physique itself would not appear to have modified all that a lot besides that it appears flatter than earlier than. It could possibly be because of the angle of the pictures, however the curves do not appear all that pronounced in comparison with the Mi Band 4.

Anyway, the leakster on Weibo additionally means that the worth of the band can be near CNY 200 (~$28), in all probability a bit increased than this. Not removed from what we’re used to, although.

Source (in Chinese)