Xiaomi Mi A4 not coming as Android One program gets the axe

We have some problem for stock Android fans as Xiaomi is leaving the Android One program behind. Its Mi A-series has actually gotten appeal mainly in the western market by using tidy Android experience at the traditional for the business aggressive costs. Anyone trying to find the vanilla Android was bound to come across among Xiaomi’s A series.

However, the business has actually formally validated that it will no longer launch handsets running Android One, which in turn implies that there will not be MiA4 There’s no particular factor for the discontinuation of the lineup however our informed guess would be the concerns Xiaomi was confronting with the software application when supplying updates to these phones. They were frequently late despite the fact that the Android One program is everything about speedy updates and longer assistance.

Interestingly enough, Motorola has actually been guiding far from the Android One effort with the last number of releases staying with pure Android with some included functions on top, just like One Plus is doing. So this leaves HMD as the just significant maker, still running the Android One program.

Source ( in German)