Xiaomi Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit Launched in India

Xiaomi India has launched two new merchandise specifically, the Mi 18W Dual Port Charger and the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit. While the Mi 18W Dual Port Charger is already on sale in the nation by way of Mi retailer, the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit has been listed as a crowdfunding merchandise and prospects can assist this product with deliveries commencing in July. The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, because the title suggests, comes with two USB ports that assist as much as 18W quick charging.

Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit: Price in India

The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger has been listed on the Mi retailer for Rs. 599. As talked about, it’s now on sale and could be ordered with deliveries anticipated in per week or two. The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit, alternatively, has been listed as a crowdfunding undertaking and is presently priced at Rs. 999. The deliveries for the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit will begin from July 1.

Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit: Specifications, options

The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger is constituted of polycarbonate and comes in a single black color choice. It can cost at as much as 5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A with a single USB port. The twin output is 5V-3.6A (18W most). It has a glossy and compact design with a two pin plug. As per the tweet by Xiaomi’s India account, it additionally has BIS certification, 380V surge safety, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.zero compatibility.

The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 24 anti-rust precision bits together with PH000, PH00, PH0, PH1, SL1.5, P2, T2,T3, and plenty of extra. The bits and screwdriver are saved in a glossy aluminium permit cowl and a magnetic storage field that accommodates all of the bits. The screwdriver itself can also be made kind aluminium with anti-slip design. The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit is 168x67x17mm in measurement and weighs 280 grams.