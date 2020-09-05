Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with under-screen selfie cam handled in a hands-on video

It’s clear that Xiaomi is wanting to launch a mobile phone with an under-screen selfie electronic camera however nobody anticipated it to be this quickly. According to the brand-new leakage, the very first mobile phone with such style will release at some point in between October andNovember And the phone itself looks rather familiar.

Xiaomi Under screen Camera Phone, Rear Panel is very same like Mi 10 Ultra, so it can be releasing till Oct-Nov

Retweet Appreciated#Xiaomi #Mi10Ultra #UnderdisplayCamera@Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/qxvFcNdZU2 — Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) September 4, 2020

As you can see from the video, the back is definitely similar to the freshly launched Mi 10 Ultra so Xiaomi may be wanting to launch a variation of the Ultra with under-screen electronic camera. Quite strangely, the individual dealing with the gadget in the video didn’t switch on the selfie electronic camera and there might be 3 factors for this.

First, the one who’s making the video wishes to stay confidential. Secondly, this is still a model and something isn’t working appropriately. And third, it’s a phony. Although, we can’t see any clear indicators that this is a modifiedvideo Of course, the information that the handset is anticipated to come out in one to 2 months’ time might be incorrect also. Xiaomi stated that its very first phone with the tech will strike the streets no earlier than 2021.