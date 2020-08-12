Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra uses TCL display

Yesterday Xiaomi topped off its 10 year anniversary by presenting the Mi 10 Ultra which was later on unfortunately validated to stay unique toChina While much of the buzz surrounding the phone is focused around its impressible cam setup, its curved 120 Hz 6.67- inch OLED display likewise is worthy of attention. As it ends up, TCL is the maker of the panel and it shared the news in an article on Weibo.

The Mi 10 Ultra’s display can output complete 10- bit colors and likewise boasts HDR 10+ assistance. It covers the complete DCI-P3 color range and uses a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and approximately 1,120 nits of brightness. Alongside the 120 Hz revitalize rate, the display on the Ultra supports 240 Hz touch tasting rate and 4,096 levels of brightness in car mode. Other significant functions consist of MEMC movement payment and TUV Rheinland accreditation for decreased blue-light emissions.

In addition, TCL likewise revealed it reached a brand-new turning point by effectively producing its very first LCD panel with a 2.4 mm chin. This makes it the slimmest offering on the marketplace, some 20% smaller sized than existing services in TCL’s brochure.

The turning point was accomplished after over 2 years of advancement and utilizing the COF architecture. It stays to be seen when TCL will present this display to the marketplace.

Sources ( both in Chinese) 1 • 2|…