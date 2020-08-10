Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra passes by Geekbench day before announcement

Ahead of its announcement set up for tomorrow, the Mi 10 Ultra (aka Mi 10 Pro Plus) stopped byGekbench The phone will celebrate Xiaomi’s tenth birthday and we have actually seen many leakages and teasers up until now, offering us a clear photo of what to anticipate.

The gadget was seen bearing the M2007 J1SC design number and drained 901 points on the single-core test and 3,275 on the multi-core department. These outcomes remain in line with other Snapdragon 865+ powered phones. The test likewise exposed the phone includes 16 GB RAM and boots Android 10.

The Mi 10 Ultra is anticipated to come with a 120 Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, 4,500 mAh battery with 100 W or 120 W wired charging and a quad-camera setup. The huge modification here will be the included periscope camera with 120 x digital zoom. The remainder of the cams are anticipated to be rollovered from the Mi 10 Pro with a 108 MP main shooter, 20 MP ultrawide snapper and an 8MP telephoto module.

Another intriguing addition will be the adjustable GPU which can provide manual frequency controls. The phone will likewise include ceramic and transparent backs.

