Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra listed on TENAA hours before launch

Xiaomi is hours far from revealing its Mi 10 Ultra and simply before the drape is raised we get more information on the gadget total with images thanks to Chinese firmTENAA In addition, the phone handled to discover its method the hands of a Chinese tipster who shared more in-hand shots in addition to the phone’s box contents.







Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra TENAA images

The TENAA listing exposes the phone with the exact same M2007 J1SC design number and includes a curved 6.67- inch display screen with much like on the Mi 10Pro We can see its measurements will be available in at 162.38 x 75.04 x 9.45 mm. The listing likewise verifies the phone will sport 5G connection and reveals a 2,180 mAh score for the battery however that either simply placeholder worth or reveals the capability of among the battery’s 2 cells.If it holds true of the latter the capability will be available in at simply over 4,300 mAh.

The accompanying images reveal out the transparent back which will likely be a minimal edition.







Mi 10 Ultra TENAA listings

On to the brand-new hands-on images which reveal the phone will be available in an unique box honoring Xiaomi’s 10 year anniversary. The Ultra is displayed in its black colorway and looks similar to the Mi 10 Pro from the front side with its punch-hole cutout in the leading left corner.











Mi 10 Ultra hands-on

Around the …