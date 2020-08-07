Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra leak points to ceramic and transparent backs

Xiaomi is turning 10 this year and will commemorate with scandal sheets of 2 of its finest phones at the minute– the business is anticipated to reveal celebratory editions of the Mi 10 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro on August 11.

Previously, reports called them “Pro Plus”, however CEO Lei Jun posted on Weibo that in English the phones will bear the “Ultra” name and “Extreme Commemorative Edition” in China (or perhaps “Supreme”).

Leaked information recommends that there will be 2 variations of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra– one with a ceramic back and one with a transparent back. The ceramic design will be available in 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB setups, the transparent one will go higher with 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB alternatives.



Improved vapor chamber cooling, Employs audio with customized algorithm, next-gen FP reader

There’s more– here’s a speculative making of what the phone will appear like. As you’ll observe a periscope is set to change the basic tele lens of the initial Mi 10Pro Digital zoom will presumably reach 100 x and even 120 x.





55 W cordless battery charger and cases for the Mi 10 Ultra

As for the remainder of the phone, it is anticipated that the Mi 10 Ultra will have a 120 Hz 1080 p+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 865+ chipset with a personalized GPU and a 4,500 mAh battery with 100 or 120 W quick wired …