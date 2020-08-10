Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in white poses for the camera, alleged pricing leaks

A couple of days ago it was explained that Xiaomi is choosing the Mi 10 Ultra name rather of the formerly reported Mi 10 ProPlus A number of dripped discount posters exposed the back style of the phone however a more current live image is here to offer us a more detailed take a look at how the handset will look in individual.

The white back panel isn’t simply plainwhite It has a subtle pearl-like gradient while the close-up shot of the camera module verifies the 120 x zoom, the quad-camera variety and the total style of the camera stack.

The pricing of the Mi 10 Pro Ultra has actually dripped too from the exact same source. The report declares that the Mi 10 Ultra will begin at CNY 6,299 (~$900) for the 12 GB/256 GB variation and will ask extra CNY 700 (~$100) for the beefed-up 12 GB/512 GB setup. The exact same screenshot exposes the Redmi K30 Ultra pricing, which is thought to be CNY 2,399, CNY 2,799 or CNY 3,499 depending upon the storage setup.

