Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and K30 Ultra not coming out of China

Yesterday, Xiaomi dropped its first two Ultra phones – the mightily-impressive Mi 10 Ultra with a remarkable camera array and 120W charging, and the Redmi K30 Ultra with a 120Hz AMOLED screen and a Dimensity 1000+ at an affordable price.

However, western audiences have slim chance of seeing either in person. We were informed by a Xiaomi representative that both the Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra are exclusive to China and are unlikely to go global. Their debut under a different sub-brand such as Poco was also ruled out.





The XIaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra

And while the Poco F2 Pro comes close enough to the Redmi K30 Ultra, the globally-available Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro pales in comparison to the Mi 10 Ultra so it will be a real shame to miss out on that one.