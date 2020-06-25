Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 Update Brings NavIC Support, April 2020 Patch, More

Mi 10 has started receiving the V11.0.5.0.QJBINXM update in India. MIUI Stable ROM V11.0.5.0.QJBINXM is rolling out over-the-air, and the company has additionally made available the ROM packages for those who can not wait. The latest MIUI 11 update brings the April 2020 Android security patch along side. The Mi 10 premiered in India last month, and the flagship device is priced starting at Rs. 49,999. The phone includes a hole-punch display, quad rear cameras with a 108-megapixel main sensor, and Snapdragon 865 SoC.

MIUI India has taken to Twitter and its particular forums to announce the arrival of a new update for Mi 10 users. The firmware version for the update is MIUI V11.0.5.0.QJBINXM, and users are receiving the update progressively over-the-air (OTA). Users should check for the update by hand in the Updater app.

Alternatively, Xiaomi has provided the ROM packages for the Mi 10 for those users who wish to manually down load the update. The size of the package is all about 2.5GB, and it could be downloaded from the forums. The page also offers a step-by-step guide on how to by hand install the update.

MIUI Stable ROM V11.0.5.0.QJBINXM changelog

As for the changelog, the newest MIUI 11 update for Mi 10 brings along support for Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC). For those unaware, NaVIC is India’s own navigation system, like the US’ GPS. Smartphones with the latest Qualcomm chipsets are now able to use NaVIC, and Xiaomi looks to create that advantage to Mi 10 users in India. It also updates the security patch to April 2020 and brings along increased system security. The update optimises the status bar and notification shade, and optimises the Wi-Fi 6 icon that shows only if the device is connected to the network of the standard.

Xiaomi recently also made available the Android 11 Beta 1 update for Mi 10 users. This software build is meant for testing purposes only, and doesn’t include Xiaomi’s MIUI skin at the top. This implies that Mi 10 users can test the brand new update in its vanilla form, with no specific custom changes. Apart from the Pixel devices, a host other third-party phones like OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones have also received the Android 11 update.

