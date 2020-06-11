Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro get stable MIUI 12 update in China

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12 in late April and then got to work with checking devices off its update to-do list. The latest to get the update are Mi 10 5G and Mi 10 Pro 5G units in China. What about the remaining world?

There are 47 phones scheduled to get MIUI 12, but only the 2019 Mi and Redmi flagships are receiving it by the end of the month (e.g. the Mi 9T/Redmi K20 already got it). The timing of the global release for phones in the Mi 10 series remains to be announced, but its not likely happening this month.









MIUI 12 update notification  After the update

Mi 10 and 10 Pro owners in China are receiving a fairly small update, just 820 MB, which pushes their phones to MIUI v12.0.1.0. It brings a lot of new animations (including Super Wallpapers), improved dark mode, new navigation gestures, privacy controls, the AI Calling feature (call transcription for hearing-impaired users) and more.

Source (in Chinese)