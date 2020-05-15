Xiaomi made a Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition but you can’t have it

Xiaomi used to make particular variants of its flagships that had semi-transparent rear panels. They referred to as them Explorer Editions and made one for the Xiaomi Mi eight and Mi 9. But they stated they would not launch a Mi 10/10 Pro Explorer Edition, regardless of leaked photographs of simply such a prototype within the wild.

It seems they made a prototype of a Redmi Okay30 Pro Explorer Edition as effectively, as per photographs from Xiaomi Senior Product Manager Daniel D on Twitter. He calls it a customized Redmi Okay30 Pro, which probably signifies that it is not occurring normal sale anytime quickly (or alternatively Xiaomi is checking to see what kind of curiosity such a system would generate).













Redmi Okay30 Pro with a clear rear panel

Past Explorer Edition gadgets confirmed a number of the internals but additionally had pretend design components like massive lettering or coated some internals to make them extra enticing. In the case of this Redmi Okay30 Pro it seems that it makes use of a plain clear again panel and the internals are laid naked for all to take pleasure in.

They’re going to have to kill me to get this tradition #RedmiK30Pro out of my fingers. Transparent Gameboy Color vibes. pic.twitter.com/FV8BBbTYhv  Daniel D (@Daniel_in_HD) May 14, 2020

Whether this tradition version makes it to the cabinets or not, it’s very cool to have a look at.