Xiaomi explains the technology behind Mi 10 Ultra’s chart topping camera

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra presently rules over the DxOMark charts, which Xiaomi is especially happy about. The group behind the celebratory phone has actually released a comprehensive account of how the cams run to accomplish the best-in-class efficiency.

The primary camera has a 48 MP 1/1.32″ sensing unit that can do on-chip single-frame HDR processing. Basically, pixels are organized into 3 classifications: short, medium and long direct exposure. Then those are combined into an HDR signal as the sensing unit reads out the image line by line.

The Mi 10 Ultra is Xiaomi’s very first phone that can tape-record HDR10 video, thanks to this on-sensor processing. It likewise has an uncommon 8P lens style– a lens with 8 components, which decreases aberrations as much as possible. Each component contributed to the lens makes it significantly more difficult (and more pricey) to produce.

Perfecting the telephoto camera was a difficulty too. It has an IMX586 sensing unit likewise with 48 MP resolution, however it’s too big– 1/2.32″. It would have made the module too thick to suit the frame of the phone, so Xiaomi needed to utilize a D-cut lens to slim it down. D-cut lenses make optical image stabilization harder, nevertheless, so it took a number of versions up until the engineers got it ideal.

The ultrawide-angle lens has a 128 ° field of vision. It utilizes a 7P …