Xiaomi device with Snapdragon 865 crushes AnTuTu, is it the Mi 10 Pro Plus?

A mystery Xiaomi device with the model number M2007J1SC managed to score 687,000 on AnTuTu. To put that into perspective, in our testing the highest scorer on AnTuTu is the Asus ROG Phone 3 with X Mode enabled and with an active cooling fan strapped on and it only got 621,000.

According to the source of the leak, the Xiaomi device in question is running a Snapdragon 865, and not the overclocked Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Benchmarks typically can’t tell the two chipsets apart though because they share an identifier so we wouldn’t read too much into this.

The question is – which device is this? Judging by its model number M2007J1SC, it’s likely a member of the Xiaomi Mi 10 family, perhaps the rumored Mi 10 Pro Plus. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier teased the specs of the company’s next flagship, which could well be the device in question.

He confirmed stereo speakers, a high-refresh rate screen, in-display fingerprint reader, headphone jack, infrared port, some form of added cooling, support for 30x zoom or higher, 4,500mAh battery, premium vibration motor with an X-axis and wireless charging.

So if we combine all the specs we get a Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus that could be the first Xiaomi device with a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 865, likely a 108MP main camera, a 4,500mAh with wireless charging and 120W wired charging. Sources hint at an early-August announcement.

