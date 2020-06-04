Xiaomi device codenamed CAS reported to come with 108MP camera with 120X digital zoom

According to a study from Xiaomishka, a new Xiaomi device is coming with a 108MP camera that might be capable of 120X digital zoom. The model is codenamed CAS and its particular expected to be a variant of the unreleased Mi CC 10 series.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

According to the report, Xiaomi has been working on the newest phone considering that the beginning of the year. The zoom camera would use a periscope setup that will allow the phones lens to be organized in a wider arrangement, achieving 12X optical zoom with this 108MP sensor. Of course, like Samsung did with the 100X Space Zoom, Xiaomi may use the 120X (digital) zoom to market the phone.



Periscope camera on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

The report shows that this sensor wont be a Samsung HMX that Xiaomi has used in its other 108MP cameras (like the Mi CC9 Pro pictured above), but a fresh CMOS Image Sensor thats codenamed HM2.

The Mi CC 10 variant is expected to come with a Snapdragon 775G with support for 5G and NFC. The phone will reportedly be announced sometime in July.

Source (Translated)  Via