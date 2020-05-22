Xiaomi Brings SonyLIV to PatchWall, Offers a Range of Fresh Content for Mi TV Users

Xiaomi has built-in SonyLIV into its proprietary customized interface that it calls PatchWall. With the brand new integration, Mi TV customers will now give you the option to stream SonyLIV content material straight from the PatchWall launcher that’s accessible on prime of Android TV. It is vital to notice that a devoted SonyLIV app is there for Android TV for a while, however the brand new change is to ease the expertise by providing SonyLIV content material straight in PatchWall. Xiaomi already presents content material from streaming platforms together with Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Mi TV India staff has announced the SonyLIV integration via its social media channels. You can expertise the newest replace in your PatchWall-supporting Mi TV.

New content material on board

By bringing SonyLIV to its PatchWall, Xiaomi will now provide a sequence of content material particularly for Hindi-speaking audiences. These content material embody TV serials similar to The Kapil Sharma Show, Aladdin, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. You simply want to change to the PatchWall launcher in your Mi TV to watch any of the favored content material from the newest integration.

The new replace comes simply in a week after Xiaomi introduced the discharge of PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV 4 55-inch customers in India. That new software program model introduced over 16 content material companions, similar to ALT Balaji, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT, JioCinema, and Hungama Play. It additionally included enhancements and options similar to horizontal scrolling and enhanced animation results. Furthermore, the sports activities part on the newest PatchWall replace introduced a deep integration with Disney+ Hotstar.

Xiaomi has its PatchWall launcher on prime of Android TV to present a distinct expertise to Mi TV prospects over what they may get on any competing sensible TV. The launcher is designed as a content-focussed providing, which is not like the inventory Android TV interface that’s based mostly on an app-focussed design.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is one of the best price range TV in India proper now? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.