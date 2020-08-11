Xiaomi announces Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition, the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV

Alongside the 2 Ultra phones Xiaomi today revealed the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition, the world’s first mass-produced transparent OLED tv.

The tv utilizes a transparent OLED panel that is primarily transparent. This provides it the look of a clear window when off and the when switched on, makes the images look like if they are drifting.

The Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition has a 55- inch transparent OLED panel. It has actually a declared fixed contrast ratio of 150,000:1, 10- bit color, and 93% protection of DCI-P3. The panel can revitalizing at 120 Hz and likewise uses 120 Hz MEMC movement interpolation. Xiaomi likewise declares a remarkable 1ms pixel action time.

The Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition has a customized MediaTek 9650 chipset with Xiaomi’s AI Master Smart Engine image processing that uses over 20 optimization algorithms and devoted optimization for 5 significant usage circumstances.

The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition likewise has actually a function called AI Master for Audio, which discovers the kind of material being played and immediately chooses an audio mode. There’s likewise support for Dolby Atmos.

The style of the tv consists of a 5.7 mm thick frame put on a circular base. Obviously, this TV can not be wall-mounted and the connected stand is the just method to position it.

