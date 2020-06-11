Xiaomi announces Android 11 beta is coming soon to the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro

After a few delays Google finally announced Android 11 Beta 1 and Xiaomi is eager to give it a try. Soon it’ll release Beta 1 for three of its flagships, though the company is mum on the exact timing.

Owners of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi 10 Pro 5G or the Poco F2 Pro will be among the first to test the new version of Android. This will probably include the first look at MIUI 13 as well – Xiaomi just started pushing out MIUI 12 to the Mi 10 duo, but that is centered on Android 10, just like MIUI 11 before it.









Theres no word of any Redmi phones participating of the beta trials, even though the Poco is really just a Redmi K30 Pro. Also, chances are that will be a closed beta so most of you wont find a way to check it out anyway.

Rival Oppo announced that two of its phones, Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, will be getting the Android 11 beta by the end of the month.

Source 1 | Source 2