Xiaomi and Huawei to adopt UTG for future foldable phones

UTG or Ultra Thin Glass technology has been used only in a single device to date – the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone’s flexible panel is constructed of glass polymer material which can be more durable compared to one applied to the Galaxy Fold. Well, according to a reputable tipster, Huawei and Xiaomi ‘re going to adopt the new tech and utilize it for its future flexible devices.

Digital Chat Station says that UTG will soon be used for “folding screens and surround screens”. At least that’s what the equipment translation tells us. The surround screen bit is interesting because Xiaomi has recently introduced a prototype device – the Mi Mix Alpha so might there be a couple of possible scenarios here.

The post discusses Huawei’s plans to release such device or the ultimate retail version of the Mi Mix Alpha use UTG as opposed to the solid glass that the prototypes used. The UTG still isn’t more durable than standard folded glass, which we’ve been using for years now. So if there isn’t any flexing involved, the usual Gorilla Glass could be a more suitable solution.

Source