Xiaomi 5G phone with 120W fast charging gets certified, rumored to launch in August

It looks like companies are now competing for fast charging tech. After delivering 65W fast charging, OPPO is developing 125W charging tech. Meanwhile, a Xiaomi smartphone with the model number M2007J1SC has received 3C certification. It reveals that the smartphone will come with 120W (20V-6A Max) charger in the box.

The fast charge tech is faster than the 100W Super Charge Turbo that Xiaomi showed off back in March last year. However, it didn’t appear any commercial smartphone. Earlier this week iQOO announced its 120W fast charging that can charge from 0 to 50% in 5 minutes and charge to 100% in 15 minutes with the smartphone launching in August.

Xiaomi‘s 5G smartphone with 125W fast charging is tipped to be launched next month. Earlier rumors said that the phone might be called the Mi 10S or Mi 10S Pro.