Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor has launched in China via their crowdfunding platform. The 27-inch monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and brings support for TUV low blue light as well. It has a 1ms IMBC fast response time and will rise for crowdfunding very soon. The Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor can be added to a dining table or be hung on a wall. The stand is boxed inside the package and can used if needed.

Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor price, sale

The Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,500) in China. However, the monitor will go up for crowdfunding at a low price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,300).The crowdfunding will begin on June 17 at 10am local time on the Xiaomi Mall site in China. Xiaomi announced the arrival of the new monitor on Weibo, as per a report by GizmoChina.

Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor features

The Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor has an 27-inch (1440×2560 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz ultra-high refresh rate and 95 % DCI-P3 color gamut. It offers DisplayHDR 400 dynamic display enhancement and offers 1ms IMBC fast response time for better gaming experience. The monitor comes bundle with a stand that permits users to either wear it a dining table, or a bracket at the trunk to mount on the wall. The bracket is just a rotating anyone to help move the Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor in various angles on the basis of the user’s needs.

It has Adaptive-Sync synchronisation technology looked after offers support for TUV low blue light for less eye strain throughout prolonged gaming sessions. The Xiaomi 27-inch gaming monitor has an variety of connectivity options — USB 3.0 port, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes with 36 months warranty and after sales on site service support.