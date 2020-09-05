Xgody T702 7 inch Kids Tablets, 1GB RAM 16GB ROM, Android 9.0 Tablet, Touch Screen with WiFi Pre-Loaded 3D Game Dual Camera Kids-Proof Case Android Tablet Blue



Price: $57.99

(as of Sep 05,2020 09:58:25 UTC – Details)





【XGODY KID’S TABLET】- Try our fastest CPU to date, the Tablet will run at up to 1.3GHz with its Quad Core Processor! Combining with Android 8.1 Oreo, your kids can enjoy all their favorite apps using a fraction of the power

【1024 X 600 HD RESOLUTION 7″ TOUCHSCREEN】 – Using a Five Point Capacitive Multi-Touch LCD screen, your children won’t struggle to swipe, drag or drop their way to the top of the gaming world; this screen is highly sensitive, picking up their slightest gestures! Featuring a 7″, 1024 X 600, high resolution screen, this tablet will preserve and produce beautiful pictures for years to come

【EFFICIENT STORAGE】 -The ROM Update to 16GB, With 16GB of ROM and expandable memory of up to 32GB, with a micro-SD card slot, your kids will never stop jamming to their favorite MP3’s or downloading the latest apps from Google Play. Built with 1GB DDR3 RAM, you can be confident that when they jump into their favorite games or movies, it’s going to be uncompromising, glitch-free, gaming bliss!

【MULTI APPS FOR KIDS】: We have installed some apps for kids, which will let your children have a great time with XGODY T702. Also your kids will learn more with this tablet like math, language, music, draw etc. It will develop your kids’ talent in every aspect.

【SILICONE CASE】 –There are four colors of silicon case in our store, you can choose different color as your children like most, show their own personality with different colors. And never worry about crack after dropping the tablet, this silicone case will protect your tablet well.