Xerox WorkCentre 3345/DNI Monochrome Multifunction Printer, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



Price: $449.00 - $303.88

Get more done with your mobile devices by pairing them with one of the wireless Xerox WorkCentre 3335/3345 multifunction printers for small offices. Print from or scan to mobile devices, scan to your wireless network destinations, send faxes and email wirelessly, and more. And with its 1GHz processor, you can print up to 1200 dpi at up to 42 ppm in black and white.

Wherever, whenever and however, Scan to email, or scan-to and print-from from a USB memory drive at the device, You can even print directly from the cloud with a few simple steps

Upwardly Mobile, With support for Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Xerox Print Service Plug in for Android and Mopria, users can print emails, photos and important documents from a wide range of mobile devices, instantly, and without complicated setup

Total Peace of Mind, Outstanding Xerox Service and Support, with a standard one-year warranty

Save 10% on all ink reorders with Dash Replenishment, Upon activation your printer measures ink levels and places smart reorders when you are running low, No subscription fees, Cancel anytime