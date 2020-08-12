Xerox WorkCentre 3335/DNI Monochrome Multifunction Printer, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready, Blue/white



WorkCentre 3335 Black And White Multifunction Printer, Print/Copy/Scan/Fax, Letter/Legal, Up To 35ppm, 2-Sided Print, USB/Ethernet/Wireless, 250-Sheet Tray, Optional 550-Sheet Tray, 50-Sheet Multi-Purpose Tray, 50-Sheet ADF, 110V

High-performance environments need higher-functioning devices.Introducing the Phaser 3330 and WorkCentre 3335/3345-designed to boost productivity with easy connectivity, day-in, day-out dependability and transformative features-ready to work.Convenience and connectivity wonders. Internal Wi-Fi connectivity comes standard for untethered mobility and the freedom to put your printer or multifunction device right where you need it. Our Wi-Fi installation Wizard and Wi-Fi Print setup (WPS) make getting connected secure and simple. And, with Wi-Fi Direct, mobile devices can connect directly and securely.Upwardly mobile. With support for Apple Air Print, Google cloud Print, Xerox Print service plug in for Android and Morea, you can print emails, photos and important documents from a wide range of mobile devices, instantly, and without complicated setup.Increase security and control. With optional USB card readers, you can enhance your office security and control costs by integrating with many popular pull Print and authentication solutions.Ready to pair. Now workers can easily Print from Android-based mobile phone and tablets with Near field Communication (NFC) tap-to-pair.Performance and productivitymultifunction productivity. The space-saving WorkCentre 3335/3345 multifunction printer (MFP) helps you conserve energy and reduce supplies costs by combining the functions of a copier, printer, color scanner and fax into one affordable device.Outstanding performance. With hefty processing power and standard memory, you'' ll see your first print faster and get Print speeds up to 42 ppm.Print more for longer. An optional second paper tray lets you load an extra 550 sheets at one time for extended interruption-free printing.See the difference. Your documents will show exceptional sharpness with up TO1200 x 1200 dpi image quality.Reliable endurance. A monthly duty cycle up to 80, 000 prints means it is Capa.

Wherever, whenever and however, Scan to email, or scan-to and print-from from a USB memory drive at the device. You can even print directly from the cloud with a few simple steps

Multifunction productivity, The space-saving WorkCentre 3335 Multifunction Printer (MFP) helps you conserve energy and reduce supplies costs by combining the functions of a copier, printer, color scanner and fax into one affordable device

Total Peace of Mind, Outstanding Xerox Service and Support, with a standard one-year warranty

