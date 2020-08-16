Xerox VersaLink B400/DN Monochrome Printer, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready



Price: $699.00 - $399.99

(as of Aug 16,2020 02:29:40 UTC – Details)



Xerox VersaLink B400DN Mono Laser Printer (47 ppm) (8.5" x 14") (Duplex) (USB) (Ethernet) (550 Sheet Input Tray) (150 Sheet MPT)

Easy, optimized productivity, Right out of the box, the Xerox VersaLink B400 Printer to consistently and flawlessly perform the tasks that make your business work more efficiently, From IT-free installation wizards, to step-by-step configuration options, you’re ready to go—hassle free

An entirely new way to work. With the customizable 5-inch color touchscreen, you can tap, swipe and pinch your way through tasks and functions with mobile-like ease

Upward mobility for every work style, The ability to connect and print from multiple devices is key for today’s worker, and VersaLink devices meet the challenge with optional Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, plus Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Xerox Print Service Plug-in for Android, Near Field Communication (NFC) Tap-to-Pair and Mopria

Total Peace of Mind, Outstanding Xerox Service and Support, with a standard one-year warranty

Save 10% on all ink reorders with Dash Replenishment, Upon activation your printer measures ink levels and places smart reorders when you are running low, No subscription fees, Cancel anytime