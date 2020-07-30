Xerox B205NI Monochrome Multifunction Printer,White



Xerox B205NI is a lightweight, compact, quiet black and white multifunction printer offering print/copy/scan and standard wireless connectivity, 2-line LCD user interface, 40-sheet Automatic Document Feeder, Standard Paper Capacity of 250 sheets/1 sheet manual feed slot while printing on a wide assortment of media types plain, thick, thin, cotton, colored, pre-printed, recycled, transparency, label, cardstock, bond and archive

Xerox B205NI black and white laser multifunction replaces Xerox Workcentre 3215/NI printer and is ideal for 1 to 5 users in a home office and small and medium business environments

With a first page out time as fast as 8.5 seconds; the Xerox B205NI multifunction printer prints up to 31 black and white ppm letter size/30 black and white ppm A4 with print volumes of up to 2,500 pages monthly

Xerox ensures protection of sensitive data over the network or on the device with built in secure protocols and features like 802.1X, HTTPS, IPsec, IPv6, IP and Mac address filtering, SNMPv3, Scan to Email with Authentication, Secure Print and Secure Fax Receive

Print securely from your mobile device, laptop or desktop with native AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria and Android support

Energy Star qualified, the Xerox B205NI black and white multifunction printer minimizes environmental impacts with features like EPEAT, Green World Alliance, Toner Saver, N-up Printing and N-up Copying

Genuine Xerox supplies in your Xerox printer protects the print quality, reliability and performance of your device, and is designed with quality controls to provide the best return on your investment