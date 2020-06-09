Xenoblade Chronicles’ Switch remaster fixes the ‘one regret’ of the game’s developers

Xenoblade Chronicles was at all times an bold sport. The sci-fi RPG, which debuted on the Wii in Japan in 2010, takes place in a large open world set on the backs of gigantic creatures. When the sport was ported to the Nintendo 3DS a number of years later, its enormous measurement meant that it was solely playable on the enhanced model of the handheld.

According to Tetsuya Takahashi, govt director at developer Monolith Soft, the workforce was in a position to cram virtually all the pieces they wished into the expertise, together with a sprawling world, epic storyline, and complex battle system. But as a result of of the limitations of the {hardware}, that got here with a value: the visuals. “We deliberately passed on using the best-looking graphics so we could pour every last ounce of effort into the content of the game itself,” Takahashi tells The Verge.

A decade later, a “Definitive Edition” is out on the Nintendo Switch, lastly giving Monolith Soft an opportunity to treatment that. “Now that we have the opportunity to remaster the game as the definitive edition, I am very happy we got the chance to upgrade the graphics, which had been the one regret we had with the original,” Takahashi says.

The new model makes a quantity of notable quality-of-life adjustments, together with redesigned menus and a navigation system that makes it simpler to know the place you’re purported to go. (That’s notably useful in a world this huge.) For those that performed the unique, although, the most putting change is how the sport seems to be, with up to date visuals that embrace fully reworked character fashions.

“The content of the game itself holds up rather well to modern standards,” Takahashi says, “so we decided to focus on making it more playable, easier to understand, and better looking.” While the characters are nonetheless recognizable, they’re rather more detailed and are rendered in a brand new anime artwork fashion, making them stand out much more from the lush backgrounds. This has the twin impact of making the solid look extra fashionable and extra in step with current entries in the Xenoblade sequence.

As for the way the sport performs, complexity is each a big half of Xenoblade’s attraction and a possible sticking level for some gamers. The game’s real-time fight, as an illustration, is dominated by a cluttered interface and numerous talents that may solely be used successfully at sure instances. It’s not the sort of sport you’ll be able to hack and slash your manner by means of. You must rigorously plot your strikes and method character upgrades thoughtfully.

Balancing that difficult nature whereas additionally welcoming new gamers has been an ongoing problem for the sequence. A sequel, 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2, streamlined issues considerably, and that was adopted by a standalone growth that was explicitly designed to be extra approachable. Because of this, the developers made streamlining Xenoblade’s methods a spotlight for the remastered version, in response to Yuki Sakamoto, a director on the sport at Nintendo. But they couldn’t precisely redesign the sport from scratch. Here’s how he describes the course of:

The unique sport had a plethora of character customization choices, and that complexity offered a sure sense of accomplishment in the event you got here up with your personal methods of constructing robust characters. But on the different hand, there was a lot concerned that typically gamers had a tough time determining what to do with the issues they discovered. We discovered from listening to gamers that not everybody received to get pleasure from the sport to its full extent as a result of they by no means even noticed sure components of the sport. That is why on this model we made enhancements to the customization display and offered higher UI assist to assist gamers full quests, fairly than attempting to rebalance the unique sport. We hope extra folks can uncover the depth of the unique and be inventive with it. I feel the fundamental sport stability was already the place it wanted to be in the unique. We wished extra folks to expertise this in a pure manner and stored this in thoughts as we labored on this installment.

Of course, like most video games — notably sprawling open-world adventures — Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition additionally advantages from the transfer to the Switch, as gamers can grind by means of some battles or knock out a number of sidequests on the go. That’s half of what made the sequel one of the extra attention-grabbing titles to debut throughout the Switch’s first yr, and it’s the purpose why followers clamor for ports of older titles like Skyrim and The Witcher 3. “What’s great about Nintendo Switch is that you don’t always have to commit to long play sessions,” says Sakamoto. “Playing for a short while has its appeal, too, and I think that suits this game well.”

While the unique sport has been out there for near a decade on two very talked-about platforms, the new Switch model does current an attention-grabbing state of affairs. There’s doubtless a large group of gamers who solely began with the sequence taking part in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 — regardless of being a sequel, it tells a standalone story — which signifies that they could find yourself taking part in the unique sport out of order. For Takahashi, although, this doesn’t look like a lot of a priority, regardless of the many variations between the two video games.

“The game systems and look of the characters might be slightly different, but the underlying characteristics are no different at all,” he says. “I am confident that the transition will be fairly smooth for those users as they enter the world of Xenoblade Chronicles.”