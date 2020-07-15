

Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition, featuring a rugged design based on Johnny Silverhand and tech-enhanced insignia. This Xbox Wireless Controller immerses you in a future where technology is the key to survival. Button mapping allows you to customize your controller just the way you like it. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and with Bluetooth® technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, laptops, and mobile devices.

The rugged design is based on cult Cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand

Custom button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app

Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, laptops, and mobile devices

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10