Xbox Wireless Controller – Blue



Price: $64.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 10:02:00 UTC – Details)



Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. Enjoy custom button mapping and up to twice the wireless range. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Features a solid blue finish and textured grip

Get upto twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One controllers (tested using the Xbox One S console)

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox wireless controller

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10