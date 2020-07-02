Xbox Summer Game Fest event will have more than 60 downloadable demos

With traditional trade events like E3 and Gamescom cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft is planning to bring a slice of the show floor experience to your family area. As element of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, Microsoft will make dozens of demos for upcoming Xbox One games open to download for a week.

In a blog post, Microsoft’s Glenn Gregory cautions that the demos won’t often be representative of the final product, since many of the games are a way off their release. That’s standard practice for show floor demos, of course, but it’s unusual for a significant gaming platform to make unfinished games open to such a wide audience.

There’ll be more than 60 demos available, even though the list is still being finalized, Gregory says it will include “somewhere between 75 and 100 when the dust settles.” Confirmed titles include Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans!, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and Welcome to Elk.

Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo Event will be available to gain access to from July 21st to July 27th on Xbox One consoles. The company is likely to show off next-gen Xbox Series X games at a different event this month.