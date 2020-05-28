Xbox Series X will play four generations of Xbox titles, some in HDR and 120fps

This morning, Jason Ronald, Director of Program administration for Xbox Series X has made a weblog put up in regards to the next-gen Xbox and its backwards compatibility with older Xbox video games. From day 1, the Series X will be suitable with video games throughout all four era of Xbox consoles.

The problem in with the ability to do that is outlined in the weblog put up. Primarily, it comes right down to the variances in chip architectures. The Series Xs customized chip is due to this capacity, in addition to the design of the Xbox OS and hypervisor.

Over 100,000 hours have been clocked testing outdated video games on the Series X, which concluded that 1000’s of video games will be playable from launch day. The group hopes to clock 200,000 hours by the point the console is about to launch, which is slated for this vacation season.

The Xbox Series X will be one of the best console to play outdated video games on because the video games run on the Series X {hardware} natively. This means which you can anticipate quicker load occasions, and in some circumstances, increased body charges. Ronald explains {that a} new partnership with the Xbox Advanced Technology Group allows a approach to robotically add HDR help for video games. This is finished with no impression to the sports efficiency and it may be utilized to video games all the best way again to the unique Xbox.

The group additionally continues to take heed to suggestions from the neighborhood on further titles that you simply wish to see added to the compatibility program. Resurrecting titles from historical past typically presents a posh combine of technical and licensing challenged, however the group is dedicated to doing all the things we are able to to proceed to protect our collective gaming legacy.

New strategies have been invented to make video games not solely run at increased resolutions, however at increased framerates as properly. Not all titles will have the flexibility, however some will be capable to double their body charges from 30fps to 60fps or from 60fps to 120fps.

The Xbox Series X was first introduced again in December with an anticipated launch taking place someday this upcoming Holiday Season.

Source