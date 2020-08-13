Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch in Japan

Unlike the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X will launch in Japan at the exact same time as other significant markets, implying it’ll see release thisNovember Microsoft confirmed the news in action to a query from Japanese site Game Watch.

The Xbox One came out in November 2013 in 13 nations, however Japan needed to wait up until September 2014 together with a number of other areas, in spite of its outsized significance to the video games market. Some nations saw their revealed release dates slip with Microsoft pointing out localization concerns; the Xbox One’s preliminary concentrate on Kinect and voice commands made it more intricate to support a wide array of languages.

The Xbox One has actually not carried out well in Japan

The Xbox One has actually not carried out well in Japan, to put it gently. Sales figures from Media Create put the platform at around 114,000 overall systems offered because its launch, consisting of the One S and OneX Microsoft has actually long had a hard time in Japan, however that’s drastically even worse than even the Xbox 360, which handled to offer about 1.65 million systems by the end of 2014 and did accomplish something of a cult following in the nation.

Speaking to Game Watch last year, Xbox head Phil Spencer stated it was an error to launch the Xbox One later on in Japan, and revealed a desire to see the Xbox platform be successful in the marketplace. That’ll be a high order …