Xbox Series S leaks with $299 price

This could be our first look at the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s cut-down next-gen console that carries the codename Lockhart. An image posted by Thurrott allegedly shows the console’s design and reveals a price point of $299. It’s not immediately clear where the image came from, but leaker WalkingCat followed up with a short video showing off the same design in relation to the Series X. Analyst Daniel Ahmad also corroborated the image, though couldn’t confirm the price.

If they’re legitimate, the leaks show a white console that looks somewhat similar to the Xbox One S, as the Series X does to the One X. It’s depicted in vertical orientation, though the rotation of the Xbox logo suggests that may not be the primary configuration.

WalkingCat’s video shows that the Series S is much thinner than the Series X, which should make it easier to fit under many TVs. The system appears not to have a disc drive, as The Verge has previously reported. There’s a circular vent up top, like the One S, but here it’s colored black to stand out more.

Microsoft’s two-console strategy has long felt inevitable, between Xbox chief Phil Spencer’s comments on “the next Xbox consoles” and the Series X name’s implication of another series. The Series S name has already shown up in leaked…