Xbox One Wireless Controller Armed Forces II (Special Edition)



Price: $79.99 - $72.00

(as of Aug 25,2020 17:46:35 UTC – Details)



– Precision controller compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S and Windows 10.

– Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.

– Stay on target with textured grip.

– Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console).

– Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller.

Low cost shipping in both Canada and the US.

New in open package. Tested and guaranteed to work.

Textured grip

Bluetooth technology