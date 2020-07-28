Xbox One Controller Charger, CVIDA Dual Xbox One/One S/One Elite Charging Station with 2 x 800mAh Rechargeable Battery Packs for Two Wireless Controllers Charge Kit– Black



Store and Charge simultaneously TWO Xbox One/ One S/ One Elite Controllers with VIDA’s Xbox Controller Charger Station

VIDA’s Dual Conductive Charging Station for Xbox One Controllers replace your Xbox One Controller’s battery housing, turning them into rechargeable battery packs. Simply plug Xbox 1 Controller Charger into an open USB slot on the Xbox One, or into a USB charger.

High Capacity Long-lasting Rechargeable Batteries

VIDA’s Xbox Controller Battery Pack will fully charge your controller about 2.5 hours, then up to 8-10 hours of play time is achieved on the 800mAh NiMH battery packs. They are specially built to last, with a lifespan of over 1,000 charge cycles.

Red / Green LED Indicator

VIDA’s Xbox Charger Station will provide a noticeable LED indicator for checking the status at a glance. Red means it’s Charging and Green means it’s Fully Charged or Standby Mode.

Fast and Efficient Charging

When not gaming, simply put the equipped Controller on the Xbox One Charging Dock and it will start charging automatically without needing removing the battery. This is a quick and easy process to charge each controller, thanks to the dual conductive leads.

Specifications:

Application: Xbox One/ Xbox One S/ Xbox One Elite Controller

Battery Type: NiMH Battery

Battery Capacity: 800mAh (Each)

Work Time: 8 – 10 Hours

Charge Time: 2.5 Hours

Material: ABS

Charging Cable Length: 1M(3.3 feet)

Charging Dock Dimensions: 140 * 59 * 39mm (5.5 * 2.3 * 1.5 inches)

Battery Dimensions: 56 * 43* 21mm (2.2 * 1.69 * 0.82 inches)

Weight: 200g (7 ounces)

Package Included

1 x Dual Xbox 1 Charging Station

2 x 800mAh NiMH Rechargeable Battery Packs

1 x 3.3 Feet Micro-USB Charging Cable

【SIMULTANEOUSLY STORE AND CHARGE】Xbox One Charging Station can store and charge two Xbox One/ Xbox One S/ Xbox One Elite Controllers simultaneously! No need to wait anymore! Just grab your game controllers and have fun with your friends!

【EASY TO USE】When not gaming, just put your Xbox One Game Controller on the Charging Station and then it will begin charging automatically without needing removing battery pack. The Red LED indicates charging and The Green LED indicates fully charged.

【DURABLE XBOX CONTROLLER CHARGER AND RECHARGEABLE BATTERY PACK】Xbox Battery Charger comes with 2 rechargeable 800mah NiMH battery packs, providing up to 8-10 hours of playing time(No Adapter Included).

【WHAT YOU GET FROM VIDA】You will get 1 x Dual Controller Docking Station, 2 x 800mAh NiMH Xbox One Rechargeable Battery, 1 x 3.3 Feet Micro-USB Charging Cable, 1 x User Manual, Worry-free 18-month Warranty, and 24-hour Friendly After-sale Service.