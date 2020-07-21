Xbox One Controller Battery Pack, 2x2550mAh Xbox One Rechargeable Batteries, Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite Controller



Price: $19.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 12:46:55 UTC – Details)





Xbox One Rechargeable Battery and Charger compatible with XBOX ONE / XBOX ONE S / XBOX ONE X/ XBOX ONE ELITE Controller

EIGBIT Xbox One Battery Replacement

Supported models: Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite wireless controller.

Charging Indicator

Xbox One controller rechargeable battery with LED indicator to show different charging status.

Xbox One Battery Pack Charger Red Light: Charging& Standby

Xbox One Battery Pack Charger Green Light: Charged

Highlight Features

2.5-H Charging Time and 25-H Paly Time

Xbox One controller rechargeable battery pack full charged just take about 2.5 hours.

Plug and Charge

Hidden charging cable, support charging at any time. Xbox One controller battery charger with 3 charging ports, Micro USB, Type-C and USB.

Small Volume

Xbox 1 controller battery is small size and light weight design so that we can carry it to play at any time.

Intelligent Charging Protection

Xbox 1 rechargeable battery built-in intelligent chip protection, make sure your safety while Xbox One remote charging.

Specifications

Dual-Channel Xbox One rechargeable battery dock

Input: DC 5V/2A

Output: DC 3.0V 500mAx2

Xbox One Battery Replacement Capacity: 2550mAh

Package Includes

2 x 2550mAh Xbox One remote rechargeable batteries

1 x Xbox One battery charger

1 x warranty card

★[Large Capacity Rechargeable Xbox One Batteries] –2*2550mAh xbox one controller rechargeable batteries, each battery can provide 25 hours playing time. The dual-channel charger can charge 2 batteries to 100% in 2.5 hours. Battery is compatible with Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One X / Xbox One Elite wireless controller.

★[LED Indicator Lights] –The battery charging station have LED indicator lights. The indicator light is red when charging, it will turn green when the battery is fully charged. You can clearly check the each battery charging status.

★[3 Different Charging Port] –There are 3 different charging ports in charger (USB / Micro USB / Typc C ). A built-in charging cable with USB port, and a Micro USB charging port and a Type C charging port provide you a convenient charging way.

★[Charger Safety Protection] –The battery charger built in intelligent chip: Over-Current protection, Over-Heated protection, Short-Circuit protection, Over-Voltage protection. It is safe charging of batteries. Each rechargeable xbox one battery can be recharged about 2000 times.

★[Warranty & Support] –We offer 3- year warranty and 24-hour reply email service. If you have any questions about xbox one conteoller rechargeable batteries, please feel free to contact with us, timely perfect sales and after-sales service will exempt your worries.