

Price: $14.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 15:07:07 UTC – Details)



Amplify your game Keep your in-game communications crisp with the comfortable new Xbox One Chat Headset. Hear friends and foes in crystal-clear digital audio. Keep your in-game communications crisp with the Xbox One Chat Headset. Hear friends and foes in crystal-clear digital audio. The Chat Headset is designed for comfort during long gaming sessions. Plus, you can adjust the mute and volume settings without taking your hands off the controller. Chat Headset Features A better multiplayer experience* Chat privately with your friends while gaming Chat in crystal-clear digital audio Lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions Responsive microphone with adjustable boom Easy to use Connects to the Xbox One Wireless Controller — no batteries needed Mute and volume controls at your fingertips Wearable on left or right ear * Voice chat features require Xbox Live Gold membership (sold separately).

Chat privately with your friends while gaming in crystal-clear digital audio

Lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions

Responsive microphone with adjustable boom;No battery used

Mute and volume controls at your fingertips.Compatible With Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10