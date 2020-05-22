Xbox Live down as Microsoft experiences ‘multiple’ service outages

Microsoft’s Xbox Live service is experiencing problems today, noting the 4th time in current weeks. Xbox One customers are presently reporting troubles with finalizing right into Xbox Live, accessing good friends, as well as signing up with events. The problems began at around 3: 15 PM ET, as well as are additionally impacting some multiplayer video games.

“We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues when attempting to sign in on Xbox One & Windows 10,”explains Microsoft “Our teams are aware & working on a fix. Please follow here & on our status page for updates.”

Microsoft claims it’s additionally investigating issues impacting “multiple Microsoft 365 services,” recommending the failure problems go additionally than simply XboxLive Microsoft has actually experienced numerous outages with Xbox Live just recently, as well as this is the 4th failure in current weeks. Xbox Live was down for 2 hrs last month, impacting event conversation as well as on the internet multiplayer.

It’s unclear what Microsoft 365 solutions are impacted, as well as we have actually connected to Microsoft for information on the problems.