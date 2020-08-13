Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Talks Xbox Series X Inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Talking, Star Wars: Rogue One author Gary Whitta’s talk program set inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons, has aired an interview with head of Xbox PhilSpencer The guy, who has actually constantly appeared to have a soft spot for Nintendo, appeared inside Animal Crossing to speak about the next generation of Xbox, and the current delay of Halo Infinite.

You can view their complete chat listed below–Spencer signs up with at about the 19 minute mark– however we have actually assembled a few of the highlights.

Spencer states that some other strategies were thought about for managing the hold-up of Halo Infinite, consisting of delivering the video game out in parts. There were reports ahead of launch that the video game’s free-to-play multiplayer might follow launch, however Spencer states that Xbox did not wish to do this.

While he understands that individuals are “bummed” about the video game’s hold-up, he likewise thinks it’s the ideal relocation– and a choice he would not have actually had the ability to make 5 or 10 years back. Spencer states he has Microsoft’s complete assistance in the choice, although it would have been good for the Series X to be the very first system because the initial Xbox to release with a Halo video game.

He likewise repeats that the system itself will not be postponed, and advises us once again that he has had one at home because in 2015. After playing video games on Series X, he states, it’s “hard to go back” to Xbox One, as video games feel much better on the new system.

Spencer likewise teased that more “big” Game Pass statements are coming. Many of the …