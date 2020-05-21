Xbox and Windows NT 3.5 source code leaks online

Microsoft’s authentic Xbox console source code has leaked online, alongside code for a model of Windows NT 3.5. The Xbox source code consists of the kernel for the working system on the unique console, a customized model of Windows 2000. We can verify the leaked Xbox OS is real, and appeared online earlier this month. “We’re aware of these reports and are investigating,” a Microsoft spokesperson mentioned in a press release to The Verge.

While the Xbox OS leak consists of some construct environments, the Xbox Development Kit, emulators used for testing, and inside paperwork, we perceive this kernel and source code has been handed round privately amongst fans beforehand. That means it’s unlikely to assist additional homebrew and emulator efforts for authentic Xbox video games.

Plenty of emulators exist for the Xbox, together with CXBX, XQEMU, and CXBX Reloaded, however most have struggled to emulate the unique Xbox OS and kernel. Microsoft developed the primary Xbox with x86 {hardware} in thoughts, however the Xbox kernel was primarily based on a customized and stripped down model of Windows 2000 with DirectX eight help.

Unofficial emulators have tried to duplicate this kernel for years, however up to now solely round 40 video games have restricted emulation help in comparison with the 900 video games out there for the unique Xbox. Microsoft has its personal proprietary emulation Xbox and Xbox 360 video games, nevertheless it’s solely at present out there on Xbox One consoles and not on Windows PCs.

Alongside the Xbox leak, source code for a near-final model of Windows NT 3.5 has additionally appeared online. The source code consists of all the required construct instruments, and ought to permit fans to dig into the outdated working system. As Windows 3.5 help resulted in December 2001, the working system is just utilized in a small variety of methods worldwide so a source code leak isn’t a big safety situation.

Microsoft has largely protected its proprietary Windows and Xbox source code through the years. Partial Windows 2000 and NT 4 source code leaked back in 2004, and even some Windows 10 source code was posted online in 2017. We requested Microsoft to touch upon the Windows NT 3.5 source code leak, however the firm says it has nothing to share about this explicit incident.