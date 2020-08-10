Xbox 360 Wireless Controller – White (Renewed)



Price: $59.99 - $34.99

(as of Aug 10,2020 16:14:50 UTC – Details)



Take your gaming performance to a whole new level. You'll be able to experience wireless gaming from up to 30-feet. This powerful controller has an integrated headset port for Xbox Live play. Utilize adjustable vibration feedback for longer battery life. The new left and right shoulder buttons are designed for extreme ease of use. Precise Control The Microsoft Xbox 360 Wireless Controller features precise thumb sticks, two pressure-point triggers, and 8-way directional pad for precise control in various games. 2.4GHz Wireless Technology The Microsoft Xbox 360 Wireless Controller is armed with advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology to provide reliable wireless connection and superior operating range for the ultimate wireless freedom. Guide Button Use the Xbox 360 Guide button to keep track of your friends, access your games and media, or power on and off your Xbox 360 console.

This Certified Refurbished product is factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty

2.4GHz wireless technology with 30-foot range

Use up to four controllers simultaneously on one console,Requires 2 AA Batteries

Adjustable vibration feedback for longer battery life

Integrated headset port for Xbox LIVE play