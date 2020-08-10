Xbox 360 Slim Power Supply, YCCSKY AC Adapter Power Supply Brick Charger with Cable for Xbox 360 Slim

Price: $28.99
Product Description
Xbox 360 Slim Power Supply
Product specifications:
Console Compatiblity: Xbox 360 Slim
Cord Type: USA Standard
Cord Length: 9ft
Applicable area: Worldwide – Auto Voltage
LED Status: Green: Power On, Orange: Stand-by
Input: AC 100-240V 2A 47-63Hz
Output: DC 135W 12V 10.83A/5Vsb 1A
With LED Indicator Light
Fully Charged Time
Compatibility
The xbox power supply is NON-OEM Replacement for the newest version X-360 SLIM
This ac adapter power supply is global adapter – auto voltage
INPUT: AC 100-240V ~ 2A 47-63Hz; OUTPUT: DC 135W 12V–10.83A; 5Vsb–1A
LED Status showing the working status, Green is power on, orange is stand by
Buy with confidence, If you have any question, please have no hesitate to contact with us, We promise that we will do our best to make you 100% satisfied for after-sale service