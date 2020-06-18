Xavier McKinney exclusive: Learning from Nick Saban and facing my brother Tua Tagovailoa | NFL News





Head coach Nick Saban (left), Xavier McKinney (second from the left) and Tua Tagovailoa (right) celebrate after Alabama’s victory contrary to the Oklahoma Sooners during the College Football Playoff semi-final

“As far as the way I do things I try to make them as perfect as possible.”

It’s second-and-eight early in the very first quarter, Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams takes the snap. Xavier McKinney, arranged at free safety, could bite on tight end Parker Swaringen’s go route but spots the play, simultaneously back-peddling, swivelling his hips and analysing the trajectory to beat Darius Ramsey to the ball for the pick on the hash marks.

Granted, the Alabama star faced more taxing challenges in 2019 than a 66-3 blowout contrary to the Catamounts, but this was a pleasant play. A glimpse of the on-field intelligence and smooth footwork that attracted the New York Giants to him.

The latter is something McKinney is specialized in polishing.

“I’m a technician so every time I go out there to work on the field as far as my footwork goes, I try to make sure it’s as perfect as it can be,” McKinney told Sky Sports.

“If I go out there to work one day and feel like I messed up on a rep or felt like my feet weren’t how I needed them to be then I’ll keep doing that same rep over and over again until I feel like ‘okay, that’s how I wish to feel’.”

Elegance to his footwork is matched by a burst at the line of scrimmage and brute force to his hits. Fail to block him at the blitz and there is little room to flee. Just ask Joe Burrow, the No 1 over all pick being sacked twice by No 15 in LSU’s 46-41 win in November.

McKinney’s versatility is a reflection of a work ethic well-aligned to the expectations of six-time National Championship-winning head coach Nick Saban, whose reputation alone demands production and commitment of the highest standard at Alabama.

It didn’t just take long for the iconic college coach to create the bar for a man appearing out of Roswell High School.

“When I came into college I always worked hard, that’s always been a part of me, I’ve always wanted to be the best person out on the field,” said McKinney. “But when I got there, he (Saban) was this type of great coach and some body I did not desire to make mad or didn’t want to disappoint.

“I would literally do anything that I really could to make sure I didn’t have any mistakes or whatever he could say I did so wrong.

“I got to a point where I wanted to be as great as a player as he was as a coach. I wanted to get on his level. That’s what definitely pushed me and took me to another level in terms of my mentality and how I prepare for the game, how I looked at certain things.”

First-year Giants head coach Joe Judge provides a sense of familiarity for McKinney having worked along with Saban as Alabama’s special teams assistant from 2009-2011.

“I didn’t actually know he’d coached at ‘Bama a while back,” he admitted. When I eventually got to talk to him it was the exact same feeling that I had for coach Saban, that he was on a strict game plan, some body I could tell I would really click with.

“He’s a guy that likes structure and that’s what I like. When I talked to him I was very happy, excited because from that moment when we actually got on the meeting and I actually got to talk to him, that was a coach that I would have loved to play for.”

McKinney acknowledges the ‘challenges’ that included being at this type of prestigious program like that of Alabama, may it be performing facing 100,000 fans or making his way in the class room.

The unwritten rule of no let-up was something that he embraced, relished. It’s why the Crimson Tide continues to breed such strong winning mentalities.

McKinney at the 2020 Scouting Combine

“So I would wake up in the morning…”. the 20-year-old barely draws breathe as that he narrates a typical mid-season day with the blow-by-blow, no stone unturned briefing reminiscent of a slick heist movie.

“I’d have my class in the morning and then after class I would go straight up to the facility and start studying for practice,” he explains. “I would go upstairs with coach and go over plays and then once we did that we would pretty much breakdown all the films from that opponent that we’re facing that week, then watch some of our practice stuff.

“Then once we had finished that we would go over coach Saban’s notes which is what he was having us do as far as coverage that week. After that I would go downstairs, get ready for practice, still be studying and then go into the meetings.”

And breathe.

“We’d go out there to practice, then after practice I’d go back upstairs, sometimes I wouldn’t even take a shower,” he said. “I’d go straight up because I wanted to be sure I got the coaches before, because they had meetings immediately after practice.

“I’d go up there, watch practice, go through practice with coach, then we’ll watch the defense against our own team. I would be there until about 10pm or whenever coach wants to leave, from morning to night, every day.”

That attention to details amounted to some team-high 95 tackles within the year, in addition to three bags, five moves defended, 3 interceptions (including one delivered for a touchdown) and several forced fumbles.

He holds Alabama close to their heart. It’s where the newly-drafted NFL newbie was grown, where he grew to become a man, in which he chased a new mutual desire with teammates-turned-friends for life.

“It’s a place that I’ll never forget, I wouldn’t take it back for anything,” he or she said.

One of the people with who he contributed that quest was Tua Tagovailoa, the newest Miami Dolphins quarterback.

There’s a smile from McKinney as their good friend is brought up in conversation – “That’s always been my brother.” He becomes the most recent addition to a long list of people without a bad word to express about the No 5 over all pick.

Not merely a jaw-dropping talent on the field, but an exceptional human-being off it. Somebody McKinney could always rely on.

Tua Tagovailoa finished college with a host of Alabama football records to his name

“We were in the same class so we came in together,” he said. “He’s always going to go 110 % every time that he touches the field, he is a great leader and everbody knows a great player.

“He’s a great person, I think this is the biggest thing about Tua. That dude is a great person, you don’t view a lot of football players be great at football and be a great person off the field. He’s one particular guys.

“He’s a guy that you can really tell him anything, he welcomes really anybody and anything you have to say. You can always trust him no matter what situation you might be in on the field or off the field.”

That first reunion on the field, whilst it won’t be in 2020, is one he could be excited for.

“That’s somebody I’m going to be looking forward to playing,” he continued. “Of course we had our battles in practice a couple of times so definitely if we play Miami and I get a chance to pick him off I might have to sign the ball and give it back to him or something.”

McKinney’s NFL debut probably will come before that of Tagovailoa, who may well sit and learn behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for much, if not all, of his rookie year.

Should the regular season start on time, the Pittsburgh Steelers await as the Giants’ opening opponents. For McKinney, his MetLife bow will evoke memories of 2018’s matchup with Louisville as a sophomore.

“That was my first collegiate start, it was pretty crazy when I got out there because I was like ‘man, I’m really about to start’ and that was just college so in the pros I’m sure it’s going to be a different feeling,” he said.

“For me, it’s all still football. It’s what I’ve been doing my whole life so I’m going to go out there and give it my all every time I step onto the field.”

