Xavi, Spanish footballing great, tests positive for coronavirus

The 40- year-old Spaniard exposed the news on his Instagram account and the group he handles, Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League (QSL), put out his declaration on its site.
“A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test,” he stated. “Fortunately, I’m sensation ok, however I will be separated up until I am provided the all clear.
“When the health services permit it, I will be extremely excited to go back to my everyday regimen and to work.
“I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in QSL, QFA and Al Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition,” he included, describing the Qatar FootballAssociation “Take care and see you soon on the football pitch!”
Reserve coach David Prats is organizing the video game versus Al Khor onSaturday Friday marked the return of football in the league after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Xavi ended up being supervisor this season after ending his playing days at AlSadd
Success with Spain and Barcelona
But he is mainly understood for his time at Barcelona and with the Spanish nationwide group. He played an essential function throughout Spain’s dominant run from 2008-2012, when it won the World Cup and 2 EuropeanChampionships
