Xavi, Spanish footballing great, tests positive for coronavirus

The 40- year-old Spaniard exposed the news on his Instagram account and the group he handles, Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League (QSL), put out his declaration on its site.

“A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test,” he stated. “Fortunately, I’m sensation ok, however I will be separated up until I am provided the all clear.

“When the health services permit it, I will be extremely excited to go back to my everyday regimen and to work.

“I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in QSL, QFA and Al Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition,” he included, describing the Qatar FootballAssociation “Take care and see you soon on the football pitch!”