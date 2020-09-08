Xander Schauffele shot the best score of the Tour Championship, but DJ ‘deserved’ victory | Golf News





Xander Schauffele fired the best score of the week in Atlanta

Xander Schauffele was three shots better than the field at the Tour Championship, but he insisted that Dustin Johnson was a deserving winner of the FedExCup.

Under the staggered-start format introduced for the PGA Tour season finale last year, Schauffele started the tournament seven shots behind Johnson on three under par, and although he fired the best score of the 30 competitors at East Lake, he had to settled for a share of second place with Justin Thomas.

Schauffele had to settle for a share of second, three behind Dustin Johnson

Schauffele was 15 under par for the 72 holes in Atlanta which would have earned him a…