Xander Schauffele leads at Colonial, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose three behind | Golf News





Xander Schauffele holds a one-shot lead after 54 holes

Xander Schauffele edged clear of a heavily-congested leaderboard and will need a one-shot lead to the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Schauffele was part of a six-way logjam at the very best until that he rolled in his sixth birdie putt of the next day at Colonial Country Club to cap a 66 which earned him the outright lead on 13 under par.

Rory McIlroy is three behind after a disappointing 69

The American overshadowed playing partner and world No 1 Rory McIlroy, who had been just one behind after a birdie at the initial before back-to-back mistakes at seven and eight left him with four strokes to make up, although that he did create a spirited straight back nine to salvage a 69 and get back to 10 under.

Justin Rose was tied for the lead until he bogeyed two of the last three holes, including a shocking miss from two feet at the 16th, while Schauffele’s nearest challengers include three major champions in Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland, with Branden Grace and Collin Morikawa completing the tie for 2nd.

Overnight leader Harold Varner could not build on a birdie at the first and stuttered round in a level-par 70, two off the pace, while former Masters champion Patrick Reed vaulted to the mix with a superb 63 which gave him the clubhouse lead for many hours.

