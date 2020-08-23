X Rocker V Rocker SE Black Foam Floor Video Gaming Chair for Adult, Teen, and Kid Gamers -2.1 High Tech Audio and Wireless Capacity – Foldable and Ergonomic Back Support



Fuel your gaming experience with the V Rocker multimedia game chair. Fully immerse yourself into games, movies, and music with Ace Bayou’s high tech audio system. This chair features two speakers near the head rest and a built-in subwoofer positioned to pound your back with bass-heavy sound effects or music. This high-tech video rocker is oversized for extra comfort with breathable foam mesh material while the ergonomic design provides full back support. The V Rocker connects to Xbox, PlayStation, Gameboy, MP3/CD/DVD, and Home Theatre systems. The control panel on the side lets you adjust the volume and bass to personal preference. Regular and professional gamers alike can now enjoy a multi-sensory experience with this fully assembled, foldable foam rocker.

HIGH TECH GAMING CHAIR: Integrated 2.1 Wireless Audio System with headrest mounted speakers provide high quality audio for added immersion in video games

COMPATIBLE WITH MOST GAMING SYSTEMS: Simply connect to your gaming system or device to set up

ROCKS AND RECLINES: Rocking design moves and reclines for comfortable playing positions throughout your longest gaming sessions

VERSATILE DESIGN: Great for use in living rooms, game rooms, bedrooms, dorm rooms, or your preferred gaming location

PERFECT SIZE FOR YOUR GAMING SPACE: Measures 27″ x 17″ x 30″ and folds down for convenient storage when not in use