X Rocker SE 2.1 Black Leather Video Gaming Chair for Adult, Teen, and Kid Gamers with Pedestal Base, Armrest, and Headrest – High Tech Audio and Wireless Capacity – Ergonomic Back Support



Price: $539.00

(as of Jul 23,2020 09:46:28 UTC – Details)



Welcome to the world of interactive audio! With the X Rocker Wireless Pedestal Gaming Chair, regular and professional gamers alike can now not only hear sounds of the game, but actually feel it. Whether you are listening to music, watching a movie, or playing a game, you will become a part of the excitement. The X Rocker has wireless audio transmission and 2.1 sound system with two built-in speakers and subwoofer. The side control panel has volume, bass control, input/output jacks, band switch, and a headphone jack for personal use. Play for hours in comfort with the ergonomic design, padded headrest, armrest, chair tilts, and swivels. The foldable construction allows for ease of storage and portability. This gaming chair has a easy to clean, heavy duty upholstery vinyl cover for your convenience. Connects to most video game, audio or video devices.

Black Leather

Imported

ALL PURPOSE PEDESTAL GAMING CHAIR: Leather lounging game chair can be used for playing video games, watching movies and TV, listening to music, reading, and relaxing.

IMMERSIVE MEDIA EXPERIENCE: Chair incorporates wireless audio transmission, 2 speakers near the headrest and subwoofer positioned to pound your back with bass-heavy sounds intensifying your game, movie, or music.

HEADPHONE JACK: Plug in headphones and adjust the bass and volume control on the side jack for personal usage.

COMPATIBILITY: Connects to Xbox, PlayStation, Gameboy, MP3/CD/DVD, and home theater systems.

CONNECTS WITH MULTIPLE CHAIRS: Control panel includes separate volume and bass controls, and input and output jacks for connecting to your audio source so other X-Rocker chairs can join in multi-game mode.

This chair doesn’t connect directly to gaming systems that rely on HDMI connections (such as the Xbox One and Playstation 4).