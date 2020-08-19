X Rocker Pedestal Extreme III 2.1 Sound Wireless Video Foldable Gaming Chair w/Pedestal Base and 2 Speaker High Tech Audio System – Subwoofer, Padded Armrests – Black and Red, 5149201



Welcome to the world of interactive audio! Regular and professional gamers alike can now not only hear sounds of the game, but actually feel it with the X Rocker Extreme III Vibrating Pedestal 2.1 Video Gaming Chair. Whether you are listening to music, watching a movie, or playing a game, you will become a part of the excitement. The X Rocker Extreme III rocker has 2 speakers hidden in the head rest and an intense 4” subwoofer that uses Ace Bayou’s innovative Audio Force Modulation Technology. This places speakers and ported power subwoofers into the open space – not just the frame – within the X Rocker to magnify sound quality and intensify your experience. Additional vibration motors sync with the bass tones to enhance your full body experience. The supportive base elevates you and allows you to tilt and swivel for hours of comfort while the padded armrests, ergonomic design, and head rest provide extra back and neck support. Control panel includes separate volume and bass controls, and input and output jacks for connecting to your audio source and to other X Rockers for multi-player games. The wireless receiver is built-in and the box includes your wireless transmitter that will send audio from any source with headset or RCA outputs to your gaming chair. Optional RCA cables also included. Some assembly required – allen wrench included. Back of chair folds down to save space. Model compatibility includes most smart devices & gaming devices and systems, such as PSP Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, PS2, Nintendo and also TV, MP3, DVD, Blu-ray and CD Players. Measurements: Chair Open: 32.03″L x 23.58″W x 43.23″H, Max Capacity: 275lbs, Seat Back: 25″H x 20.07″W, Seat Dimensions: 25”D x 21”W x 11.8”H. With your X Rocker Extreme III Vibrating Gaming Chair immerse yourself in the X Rocker multi-sensory experience. Start rocking and get ready to experience sound as you never have! Refer instruction manual before use.

ALL PURPOSE GAMING CHAIR WITH SPEAKERS: Faux leather outer with stylish breathable fabric back and seat, high back tilt & swivel pedestal game chair can be used to play video games, watch movies, listen to music, read and relax

RESONATING SOUND: The exclusive AFM Audio Force Modulation technology creates vibrational audio that intensifies every gaming and movie experience

IMMERSIVE WIRELESS MEDIA EXPERIENCE: Chair incorporates wireless audio transmission, 2 speakers near the headrest and a 4″ subwoofer in outer part of the backrest, providing a low rumble intensifying your game, movie, or music.

CONNECTS WITH MULTIPLE CHAIRS: Control panel includes separate volume and bass controls, and input and output jacks for connecting to your audio source so other X-Rocker chairs can join in multi-game mode.

COMPATIBILITY: Includes most gaming devices & systems, smart devices, TV, CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and MP3 players. Weight capacity: 275 lbs